One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Round Lake, IL (WLIP)–A 47 year old man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Lake County.

It happened Tuesday around 8:15 AM near Route 60 and Bacon Road.

According to a press release from the Lake County Coroner’s office officers arrived on scene and found occupants entrapped in multiple vehicles with one of the drivers unresponsive.

All three drivers were transported to an area hospital.

One of the drivers, a 47-year-old man from Wheeling, was pronounced deceased in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation.