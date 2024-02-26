One Dead, One Wounded After Weekend Shooting in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person dead, and another wounded. Police say they were called late Saturday afternoon to the 400 block of Powell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two people with bullet wounds. A male victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on scene. A second person was sent to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where their condition was last reported as stable. Other information, including a possible motive, or if any arrests have been made, has not been released at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-26-24)