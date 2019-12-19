One Dead; Two Injured In Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—One person is dead after a three car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Highways 31 and L in Somers. It happened just after 3 PM. Two others were injured. The details of the accident were not immediately available.

At least one of the vehicles sustained major damage. A Racine man died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital while the people from the other involved vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The area around the crash was snarled with traffic for more than two hours after the accident while motorists were detoured around the area.

Investigators continue their work on how that deadly crash occurred.