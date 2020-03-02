One Injured in Sunday Night Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person was injured in a shooting in Kenosha Sunday night.

Scanner reports say the shooting happened just before 10 PM with the victim having a small gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting was reported on 53rd Street between 22nd Avenue and 23rd Avenue.

The report described the suspects as three black males with no further description. The victim told authorities that the suspects fled south.

No further details are known.