One Person Arrested After Kenosha Drug Bust

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after a drug bust in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group as well as Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies made the bust Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says that they detained a suspect during a traffic stop around 1 PM.

After the suspect was detained officers executed a warrant on a house in the 3700 block of 27th Street in Somers.

Inside the home they reportedly found more than 31 grams of cocaine, 10 alprazolam (Xanax type) pills, 2 grams of THC, and more than 11-hundred dollars in cash.

28 year old Miguel Nava faces several felonies including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He’s in jail on a 500 hundred dollar bond.