One Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash
March 13, 2024 1:32PM CDT
Lake Barrington, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead following a multiple vehicle crash.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 PM on Route 59 near Miller Road in Lake Barrington.
Lake County Sheriff’s officials say that a vehicle driven by a 53 year old Schaumburg woman was traveling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
The vehicle struck the rear of a semi-trailer before hitting another southbound vehicle.
The driver was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
The two other drivers suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased.