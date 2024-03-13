One Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Lake Barrington, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead following a multiple vehicle crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 PM on Route 59 near Miller Road in Lake Barrington.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say that a vehicle driven by a 53 year old Schaumburg woman was traveling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.

The vehicle struck the rear of a semi-trailer before hitting another southbound vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The two other drivers suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased.