One Person Dead After Vehicle vs Cow Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–One person was killed after a crash involving a vehicle hitting a cow.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 25 year old Michael Alayan Forero died in the crash that happened just before 5 AM Thursday in the 29500 block of 31st Street in Brighton.

Reports say that the cow escaped its pasture and was in the middle of the road as Forero’s vehicle approached a small hill.

He struck the cow head-on, killing both instantly.

He was the only one in the vehicle when the crash happened.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the crash on the scene.

The sheriff’s department reminds motorists “to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free.”