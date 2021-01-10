One Person Killed in Three Vehicle Crash Sat. Night

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 27 year old woman was killed in a three car crash Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Washington Road and 22nd Ave around 11:30 PM. Kenosha Police report that a vehicle ran the red light headed westbound, striking a northbound vehicle.

The collision caused a crash involving a vehicle that was headed eastbound. The driver of that third vehicle was killed.

The 36 year old driver and passenger of the first vehicle were arrested. Both the deceased and the suspect are from Illinois.

Despite initial scanner reports this was not the result of a police pursuit.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.