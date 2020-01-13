Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)—The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night.
They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for a spot in the Super Bowl next weekend. Green Bay’s spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory.
Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives in the second half to bring the Seahawks back from down 21-3.
But Preston Smith’s sack forced a punt just before the two-minute warning, and Seattle didn’t get the ball back.