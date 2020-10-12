Person Chosen to Replace State Senator Terry Link

(Vernon Hills, IL) A Buffalo Grove Park District Board member has been chose to replace former State Senator Terry Link.

Lake County Democrats announced the appointment of Adriane Johnson on Sunday night.

In addition to her work in Buffalo Grove, Johnson also holds, or has held several other community posts, and has announced that she will only fill out this current term, and not seek re-election in two years.

Link resigned from the Senate seat earlier this year, after pleading guilty to a federal tax charge, and being linked to a bribery scheme involving former State Representative Luis Arroyo.