Person Found Dead After House Fire in Kenosha County

KENOSHA CO. WI (WLIP)–One person was found dead after a fire in the Town Of Brighton on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 217-thousand block of Burlington Road just before 4:30 PM on reports of a blaze. Upon arriving they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Once the flames were extinguished, a person’s remains were found in the home.

No details about their death or their identity has been revealed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Substantial damage was done to the home and a damage estimate has not yet been made available.

If you have any information on this case, call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.