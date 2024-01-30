Person Injured in Kenosha County Crash Still Hospitalized, Alcohol Likely a Factor

(Kenosha, WI) The person injured in a multi-vehicle crash remains in critical condition. Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash that happened Sunday afternoon near Highways 45 and 50 in Kenosha County. According to accident reports it’s believed that the striking vehicle attempted to make a U-turn before crashing into an on-coming vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was severely injured and taken to the hospital by Flight For Life. Two others were injured while the first driver was arrested. The crash remains under investigation.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-20-24)