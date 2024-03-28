Person of Interest Identified In Attempted Assault at Carthage College

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened on the campus of Carthage College.

Police say they responded at 8:30 PM Tuesday to investigate an attempted assault and robbery that occurred on campus. Police reports say that the adult female student screamed for help during the attack, causing another student to respond.

The assailant then fled.

The Kenosha Police Department and Carthage Public Safety immediately began an investigation.

The campus was notified of the incident.

A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody in the case.

Police credit the work and technology from an outside agency to ID the person.

It’s thought that they have no connection to Carthage College or the Kenosha area.