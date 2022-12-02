Pleasant Prairie Approves 2023 Budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved its 2023 General Fund Budget this week.

The tax levy is set to increase by about 3-point-6 million dollars but will have little impact on a property tax bill.

A median-valued home in the village will pay about 39-dollars less than this year, primarily due to the retirement of Pleasant Prairie’s Tax Incremental District #2 which paid off the district’s infrastructure debt and is now contributing tax funds to local schools and the other taxing districts.

The Village portion of the property tax bill did increase by $86 over the 2022 amount to support the voter-approved Public Safety Referendum, but that the TID retirement offset that increase.

Village general operating expenses for 2023 will be approximately $22.5 million.

The approved capital budget is $49.7 million.