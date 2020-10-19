Pleasant Prairie Man Arrested In Dog Shootings

Pleasant Prairie Police Friday reported that a man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing two dogs. Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday near 111th Avenue and 82nd Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a resident who was searching for several of his dogs that had gotten loose. The dog owner said he had been approached by a witness, who said they saw someone shoot a dog nearby. At that location, police found two dead dogs. Police arrested a 63-year-old man. When interviewed by police, the man said the dogs had killed several chickens on his property. He faces two felony counts of mistreatment of animals.