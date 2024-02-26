Pleasant Prairie Police Chase Leads to Arrests of Chicago and Zion Men

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Two Illinois men were arrested after a police chase Saturday night. It started just before 10 PM when Pleasant Prairie Police spotted a stolen vehicle out of Illinois near the 107-thousand block of 39th Avenue. A pursuit ensued with the suspects allegedly damaging two squad cars in an effort to get away. Eventually police found the stolen SUV abandoned and established a perimeter searching for the two suspects. The two were discovered underneath a residential porch in the 69-hundred block of 38th Avenue. The men were only identified as a 22 year old man from Chicago and a 25 year old man from Zion. The incident remains under investigation.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-26-24)