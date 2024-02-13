“Pleasant Prairie’s Most Wanted” Arrested in Lake County, Was Wanted in Three States

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in multiple states has been arrested in Lake County. Authorities say Barry May was taken into custody on Monday at a motel near Libertyville. The 38-year-old was said to have at least 14 outstanding warrants from Lake County in Illinois, and Greenfield, Kenosha, and Racine in Wisconsin. May was also wanted in Tennessee. The man, who was dubbed “Pleasant Prairie’s most wanted,” is facing a laundry list of charges in Lake County including retail theft, fleeing, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and more. May is being held on pre-trial detention.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-13-24)