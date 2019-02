KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man already wanted on burglary charges was arrested on Friday, after allegedly breaking into another home. 42 year old Florin Adamson was taken into custody after allegedly trying to break into a home on 12th avenue and 73rd street.

The resident there called 911 after she reportedly saw Adamson on a security camera. He was reportedly inside by the time officers arrived. He was already wanted for a break in that happened in December. He will now face additional charges.