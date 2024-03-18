Police Identify Body Found in Pond
March 18, 2024 7:48AM CDT
Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)—Pleasant Prairie Police have identified the person whose body was found in a pond.
40 year old Joseph Rabaca of Chicago was discovered after a stolen vehicle crash just after 4:30 AM Sunday.
Authorities in Wisconsin were notified after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies called off a chase with a stolen vehicle near Route 173 and Delaney Road.
The stolen vehicle crashed near Delaney and Russell Roads.
After the crash the driver fled. Shortly later a jacket was found floating in a nearby pond.
Rabaca’s body was recovered a short time later.
He was said to have ties to Kenosha but no further information was released.