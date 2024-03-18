Police Identify Body Found in Pond

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)—Pleasant Prairie Police have identified the person whose body was found in a pond.

40 year old Joseph Rabaca of Chicago was discovered after a stolen vehicle crash just after 4:30 AM Sunday.

Authorities in Wisconsin were notified after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies called off a chase with a stolen vehicle near Route 173 and Delaney Road.

The stolen vehicle crashed near Delaney and Russell Roads.

After the crash the driver fled. Shortly later a jacket was found floating in a nearby pond.

Rabaca’s body was recovered a short time later.

He was said to have ties to Kenosha but no further information was released.