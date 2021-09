KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have identified the 23 year old man shot and killed on Monday.

It happened around 7 PM near the 63-hundred block of 24th Avenue. Chrishon Wright died despite life saving efforts by first responders at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are aggressively investigating the case to bring any suspects to justice. If you have any info you’re asked to contact police.