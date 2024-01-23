Police in Round Lake Looking for Van in Attempted Luring Case

(Round Lake, IL) Police in Round Lake are looking for a man who reportedly attempted to lure two children into his vehicle. Officials say the incidents took place just before 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning along MacGillis Drive between Whispering Oaks and Treehouse Lanes. The suspect was described as an Asian or Hispanic male about 5’2” with a slender build and short facial hair. He was last seen in a Toyota Sienna mini-van wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Extra patrols have been scheduled around the area for school drop-offs Tuesday afternoon

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-23-24)