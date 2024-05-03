Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide

Vernon Hills, IL (WLIP)–Tragedy struck a Vernon Hills home on Wednesday as police responded to a report of two deceased individuals.

The victims a 67-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, were found with gunshot wounds.

Autopsies conducted Thursday revealed that the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds while the man’s death was ruled a gunshot wound.

Initial investigations point to a tragic murder-suicide.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is aiding in the investigation.

Authorities assure there’s no danger to the public as they continue to probe the incident.