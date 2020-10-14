Police Investigate Road Rage Incident That Led to a Shot Being Fired

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are looking into an apparent road rage incident.

It happened around 8 PM Monday night near Sheridan Road and 7th Avenue. According to police reports, the incident included an intentional crash and then a shot being fired. Police were able to identify the vehicle and a 63 year old male suspect.

The vehicle was spotted outside of a Kenosha home but it took three hours of negotiation to get the suspect to leave the home. Charges of first and second degree recklessly endangering safety are said to be pending. No injuries were reported from the crash or the shooting.