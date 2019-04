KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are looking for a suspect that shot a 22 year old Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10 PM on 28th avenue near 40th street.

According to police reports, the man was riding his bike in an alley when a suspect shot him from a stopped vehicle. Multiple shots were fired, two struck the man in his upper body.

The wounds are thought to be non-life threatening. There is no description of the suspect reported.