Police Investigate Student Restraining Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an incident in which an off duty Kenosha Police officer allegedly restrained a student during a fight.

It happened on Friday at Lincoln Middle School.

Videos posted on-line appear to show the 37 year old off duty officer-employed by KUSD- struggling with the student before they both end up on the ground.

At one point he appears to place a knee on the student’s neck in restraint.

In a statement, Kenosha Police said they have “watched the video clip and (have) seen the photo which has been widely shared on social media over the weekend.”

The department says they are “keenly aware of the significant sensitivity surrounding the photo….(we are) investigating the incident in its entirety while being cautious not to make conclusions based off of a small piece of information shared on social media.”

One staff member was reportedly injured in the incident.