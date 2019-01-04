Police Investigating Suspicious Bottles

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating two suspicious bottles that were found in Kenosha Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area around the 6300 block of 53rd avenue around 10:30 PM.

Investigators were told about one bottle and found the second directly across the street. The bottles were considered potentially explosive and so the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit rendered the items safe.

It’s unclear if they were actually explosive. No additional suspicious items were found after a canvas of the area. Investigators continue their work on the case.

If you have any information, contact Kenosha Police.