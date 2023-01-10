Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead.

Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue.

Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described as a chaotic scene.

Two people had been shot, including reportedly the establishment’s 66 year old owner Avery Stewart as well as 56 year old Billy Petty, both of Racine.

Anyone with information on Rashada’s whereabouts should contact police.