Police Responded To Two Separate Injury Crashes Wednesday Night

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 PM on Highway H near Wilmot Road. Reports say that a vehicle swerved to avoid another ending up in the path of on-coming traffic.

The driver of the swerving vehicle had to be extricated and hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

There was no immediate update on the driver’s condition.

A separate high speed crash left a portion of Highway 50 closed Wednesday night.

That multi-vehicle crash happened just before 7 PM near the intersection of Highway 50 and 73rd Avenue.

Police reports say that a vehicle reportedly traveling over 80 miles per hour crashed into a truck that had turned west in front of it.

The striking vehicle careened across several lanes and crashed into a barrier leaving the driver with reported facial injuries.