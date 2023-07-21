Police Say Suspect Shot Himself in Back of Squad Car

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound that he suffered in the backseat of a squad car.

It happened Thursday afternoon when two Pleasant Prairie officers were transporting a suspect to the Kenosha County Jail for weapons charges.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police the officers heard the shot from the back of the squad while near the outside of the jail.

The weapon the suspect used was apparently not found when he was searched during his arrest.

The incident garnered a large police presence near the jail and the courthouse with roads surrounding the scene blocked off for several hours afterwards.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting.

Pleasant Prairie Police say they are committed to full transparency during the investigation.

They ask for patience and understanding as the investigative process moves forward.