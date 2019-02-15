Police Searching For Assault Suspect

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man outside of a club. 24 year old Justin Handford allegedly struck a man in the head with a handgun around 2 AM on January 5th, near the rear service door of Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Sheridan Road.

The victim told police that he passed out and when he came to Hanford was allegedly punching him in the face while a second, unnamed, suspect robbed him. The man suffered multiple injuries. Handford faces several charges, some a repeat offender.

Police say that surveillance video of the attack is not available because the system was replaced two days after the incident. When questioned by detectives, the owner denied any knowledge of the incident.