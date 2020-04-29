Police Seek Suspects Who Reportedly Pepper Sprayed Restaurant Employees

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police say they’re investigating an incident in which a suspect pepper sprayed employees at a local restaurant. The incident happened around 11:15 AM Tuesday at the Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Washington Avenue.

Police reports say that a female customer was unhappy about the service she received and became belligerent. A second suspect then entered the business and sprayed the pepper spray in an employee’s face. All employees and the food in the restaurant was affected.

The business had to close for the rest of the day. The employees received treatment at the scene but no one had to go to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody as investigators continue their work on the case.