Pothole Leads to Child’s Injury

KENOSHA, WI–A pothole caused an eight year old boy to be injured this week. The incident happened in a parking lot of an apartment complex near the 48-hundred block of 36th Avenue in Kenosha Wednesday night.

According to police reports, a driver was moving over to accommodate another vehicle when he hit a pothole causing the driver to lose control. That sent the vehicle towards a group of children who were playing outside.

The driver swerved to avoid a direct hit. When police responded just after 7:30 PM, they found that the boy had minor injuries when being struck by the side of the vehicle. He suffered bumps and bruises and was checked out at the hospital.

No citations were issued.