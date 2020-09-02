President Promises Federal Funds To Rebuild Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)–President Donald Trump says the federal government will provide $1 million to local law enforcement, $4 million for small businesses and $42 million to support public safety statewide.

The announcement came during a whirlwind visit to Kenosha Tuesday in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer last month. The shooting led to protests which gave way to violence, looting, and destruction. It’s unclear how much of that money was on top of funds already appropriated by Congress to the state.

The president toured the Command Center at the Bradford High School before leading a roundtable discussion with local government, lawmakers, law enforcement and business leaders.

At the roundtable, President Trump says the focus should be on violent protesters, not those protesting peacefully.