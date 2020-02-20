Prosecutors Appeal Judge Denial Evidence in Attempted Murder Case

Gavel

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL–Lake County prosecutors have taken a rare step, filing an appeal during an attempted murder trial.

The case involves Varghese Philip of Waukegan, who faces two counts of attempted murder in the June 2018 attack of a woman, who reportedly rejected his romantic advancements.

The judge in the case ruled that testimony from medical experts on the severity of the victim’s injuries would not be allowed during the trial. Prosecutors then took the step of appealing, saying that testimony is a key component of the charges against Philip.

The judge said the appeal will likely delay trial for up to a year. A status hearing has been set for late March.