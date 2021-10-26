Racial Bias Claim Dismissed, Convictions in 2015 Beach Park Murders Stand

(Waukegan, IL) The murder conviction of Beach Park man will stand. Armando Trejo Jr. is currently serving a life sentence for the 2015 murders of his wife and step-son. His attorney’s had argued that prosecutors dismissed three Hispanic jurors, showing racial bias in jury selection for the 2019 trial. An appellate court ruled that the judge in the case needed to conduct a hearing into the motion. At that hearing the Lake County Judge said there was not enough evidence to prove the defense claim. He also said the makeup of the jury remained racially balanced, even after the jurors in question were dismissed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-26-21)