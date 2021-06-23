Racine Co. Sheriff Calls on City Officials For More Lake Michigan Water Safety Measures

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Racine County Authorities say that city officials need to implement more safety precautions at Racine’s beaches.

The call comes as one teen clings to life after a water emergency Monday and two others are dead after drowning in Lake Michigan in separate incidents over the weekend. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told reporters that changes must be made.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason told reporters Tuesday night that the city is exploring the possibility of more signage and lifeguards on Racine’s beaches.