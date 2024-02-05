Racine Man Arrested & Charged After Friday Bank Robbery

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man was arrested after a Friday bank robbery in Kenosha.

It happened at the BMO Harris Bank on 52nd Street around 12:15 PM.

According to Kenosha Police the suspect-a 65 year old man-handed a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video.

The suspect was arrested and is said to have an extensive history of bank robberies.

On-line court records show that 65 year old Javail Terry Winston is charged with felony robbery of a financial institution after being booked into the Kenosha County Jail Saturday night.