Reaction Continues to Waukegan Hospital Losing Trauma Designation

(Waukegan, IL) Reactions have continued in the wake of a Waukegan hospital losing its designation as a level 2 trauma center. An exodus of doctors from the Vista East Medical Center is one of the factors that led to the decision. The Lake County Coroner’s Office and Health Department said Vista needs to work on multiple factors to get their trauma designation back, claiming “lives could be at stake.” In the meantime, multiple area rescue crews say while the loss of Vista is concerning, the impact should be minimal…as they still have the options of taking patients to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, Lake Forest Hospital, or in some cases, Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-6-24)