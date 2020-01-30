Red Men Win; Lady Reds Lose in Basketball

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men picked up their ninth home victory of the season with a 67-63 win over Carroll. Two Red Men finished with double-digit point totals on the day: Kienan Baltimore with 22 and Jordon Kedrowski with 11. Carthage hits the road facing No. 4 Elmhurst on Wednesday.

The Carthage College women’s basketball team fell to Carroll University on the road Wednesday night, 91-55. Sammie Woodward finished with 13.The Reds host North Central next week.

More Carthage: The No. 5 Carthage College men’s volleyball team fell in close competition to MSOE 3-2 in non-conference action on Wednesday at the Kern Center.