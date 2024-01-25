AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Redistricting Battle Continues Between Wisconsin Governor, Legislature, Supreme Court

January 25, 2024 5:44AM CST
Share
Redistricting Battle Continues Between Wisconsin Governor, Legislature, Supreme Court
Republican Wisconsin Assembly Republicans announce plans to create a nonpartisan redistricting process in the battleground state ahead of the 2024 election on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The move preempts a ruling on redistricting cases by the state Supreme Court’s new liberal majority. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

(Madison, WI) (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto a redistricting proposal that the Republican-controlled Assembly passed and that largely mirror maps he proposed, but with changes that would reduce the number of GOP incumbents who would have to face one another in November. Evers’ veto will leave it to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to install the state’s new maps. The liberal-controlled state Supreme Court last month tossed the current Republican-drawn maps as unconstitutional. The court said it would draw new maps unless the Legislature and Evers agreed to ones first. The political stakes are huge for both sides in the presidential battleground state, where Republicans have had a firm grip on the Legislature since 2011.

Associated Press

K-Town Report