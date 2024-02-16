Round Lake Beach Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children

(Waukegan, IL) A man who pleaded guilty last year to killing his 3 children in Round Lake Beach, has been sentenced to life in prison. Jason Karels was accused of drowning 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon Karels back in June of 2022. After the killings, Karels attempted to flee the area, only to be caught after a high speed chase near south suburban Joliet. Back in December, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to three counts of first-degree murder. The killings reportedly stemmed from an argument between Karels and his then wife. The pair were said to be still married, but going through a separation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-16-24)