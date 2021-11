Before testimony resumed Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, another juror was dismissed. Neither side objected to the removal of the female juror for medical reasons.

Judge Bruce Schroeder later told the remaining jurors that juror 27 was “experiencing some mild discomfort, she’s pregnant and requested to be dismissed and I granted that request with the consent of the attorneys.”

That leaves 18 members of the jury pool, eight men and ten women.