Sentencing Delayed For Suspect Who Shot Kenosha Sheriff’s K9 Riggs

(Kenosha, WI) The sentencing for the Illinois man convicted of shooting a K9 officer in Kenosha County was delayed. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner informed the court yesterday that 35 year old Allan Brown refused to leave his cell for the sentencing hearing. Brown’s attorney told the court that he is concerned his client’s mental health is “severely deteriorated.” The judge in the case ordered a mental health evaluation on Brown be completed before sentencing can move forward. Brown was convicted of shooting Deputy K9 Riggs in October 2021 while fleeing from authorities. Riggs survived and is back on duty. Brown also faces homicide charges in Illinois for two murders that happened earlier the same day as Riggs was shot. He also has felony charges in Racine County.

WLIP News (5-26-23)