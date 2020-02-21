Shalom Center Opens New Food Pantry

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s Shalom Center held the opening of the new home for its food pantry Thursday.

Executive Director Tamarra Coleman told the crowd gathered for the event that the new facility is a reality because of support from the Kenosha Community.

The Homecoming Ceremony included a ribbon cutting at the building on 39th Avenue and 43rd Street.

The new section of the building adds 10-thousand square feet and paid for by an anonymous donor.

Clients will use the building beginning next month.

The center says that they gave out over 1 million pounds of food last year.