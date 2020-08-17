Sheriff’s Deputy, Woman Seriously Injured in Crash

(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, and one other person in the hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday night as the Deputy was on the way to a call of a person with a knife attempting to break into a home.

The Deputy’s squad car and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Wadsworth and Green Bay Roads. Both the deputy, and the woman in the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was involved, but the two occupants were not hurt. As per protocol, the investigation into the incident is being handled by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team