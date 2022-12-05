Shooting in Zion Leaves 5 Young People Injured

(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left 5 people injured. Police say a shots fired call came in just after midnight Sunday in the 18-hundred block of Horeb Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered four high school aged juveniles and an 18-year-old male, all with gunshot wounds. The high schoolers were all treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries…but the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and not a random act of violence. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-5-22)