Shootings in Waukegan, Round Lake Beach, Injure Three

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person injured. Waukegan Police say they were called on Friday evening to a parking lot in the 14-hundred block of Golf Road. One person, identified as a North Chicago man in his 20’s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in stable condition. The motive for the shooting was not released, but police believe it was a targeted situation. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the incident remains under investigation.

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are investigating a weekend shots fired incident. Officials say they were called to the 5-hundred block of Meadow Green Lane around 8:30 on Saturday night. It was there they discovered an injured 26-year-old and an injured 8-year-old, both were hit with bullet fragments. The older victim was treated at the scene, the younger victim was briefly hospitalized but has since been released. No arrests have been announced at this point, nor have any further details been released. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-21-23)