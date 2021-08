KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported in a shots fired incident that interrupted a vigil held to honor a man shot and killed the day before.

It happened after 10 PM Friday near 58th Street and 10th Avenue as a vigil for 30 year old Hector Rodriguez-Rojas was underway. Police say they found a semiautomatic gun that was still loaded nearby.

Rodriguez-Rojas was shot in the chest and killed on Thursday afternoon, allegedly by a 19 year old suspect who is now in custody.