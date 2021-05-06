Somers House Triple Homicide Suspect Hearing Delayed

KENOSHA, WIM(WLIP)–The suspect in the Somers House triple homicide appeared in court Wednesday, but the case is no closer to trial. 25 year old Rakayo Vinson is eligible for a public defender and is awaiting an attorney to be assigned.

The regular public defender can not represent Vinson in the case due to a conflict of interest. Vinson is charged with killing 26 year old Cedric Gaston, 26 year old Atkeem Stevenson, and 27 year old Kevin Donaldson April 18th at the tavern in Somers.

Three others were not targeted but did sustain non-life threatening injuries. Vinson is awaiting a preliminary hearing on homicide charges and is being held on 4 million dollars bond.