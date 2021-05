Southport Lighthouse Museum and History Center to Reopen Today

The Kenosha History Center, along with the Southport Lighthouse Museum will reopen today in Kenosha. Members will be the only ones that will be able to visit though, until May 13th, when they will be open to the public. Wellness guidelines will be enforced, which includes entering with a mask, that will need to be worn the whole time. They will start out running with limited occupancy.